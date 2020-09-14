1/
Roger Williams
Roger, 85 passed away peacefully at home . He was born in Catskill, NY to Ira Williams and Rockatel Marone. He was predeceased by his wife Frances, his brother, Ira Williams, his sister, Anna Marie Trigonis and his parents. Roger is survived by his loving family, daughters, Debra Swartz (Larry), Jean Madia (Sammy) and Heather McGrath (Peter); sons, Christopher O'Connor (Dana) and Francis O' Connor (Lynn); grandchildren, Rebecca and Jenna Swartz, Danielle (Kristy) and Stephen Madia (Paula), Joseph, Patrick, Amanda, and Marissa O'Connor and Briana and Cole O'Connor; great-grandchildren, Olivia Goodman, Stephen Madia Jr, Milani and Luciano Madia, and several nieces and nephews. Roger was married to Josephine Simms in 1955 and then was married to Frances O'Connor in 1979 until her death in 2010. Roger was a graduate of Albany High School. Upon graduation he entered the Marine Corp, serving from 1952-1955 honorably. He was employed as a manager at R.H. Miller Corp in Albany, NY for over 30 years and worked in security for more than 10 years. His interests included target shooting, old westerns, and was an avid Notre Dame football fan. He will be forever missed by his dog and trusted companion, Salty. In his memory, donations may be made to the Neurosciences Institute at Albany Med (518) 262-3322. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 16th at 11am at Daly Funeral Home ,242 McClellan St, Schenectady, NY 12304. An hour of visitation will proceed the service from 10 – 11am. Interment will be at the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna, NY. You may pay. Your condolences online at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Sep. 14, 2020.
