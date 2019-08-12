The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kateri Tekakwitha
Union Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Witmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland J.F. Witmer


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roland J.F. Witmer Obituary
Roland J.F. Witmer, 78, entered peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Ellis Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Roland was born September 22, 1940 in Schenectady, a son of the late Roland J and Catherine Weast Witmer. He graduated from South Colonie High School in 1958, where he set the longstanding record for the 440 yard dash. With his quest for learning and advancement, Roland continued his education at Boston University, a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and Northeastern University where he received his Masters Degree in Guidance Education. He worked as a Guidance Counselor for 30 years at Mohonasen High School, retiring in 1996. He embraced his career, encouraging his students to pursue their dreams and goals, especially those who were considering to serve our Nation in the Armed Forces. Roland was a member of the Rotterdam Elks. Roland's daughter is thankful to the NP, PA's, RN's and the PCT's at Ellis Hospital, C6 Neurology Wing, for their impeccable care, compassion and empathy. They cared for Roland as if he was a member of their own family. He is survived by his cherished and loving daughter, Dottie Mazzarella; a brother, James (Mary Ann) Witmer; his friend and former wife, Dorothy Witmer; nieces and nephews, Donna (Ed) Czeremcha, Jamie and John Witmer; his loving four legged fur baby Sydney; many friends, former students and colleagues. Services will be held on Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street and then to St. Kateri Tekakwitha, Union Street, where a Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Those wishing may make a memorial contribution in Roland's memory to Animal Protective Foundation at www.animalprotective.org
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
Download Now