Obituary Condolences Flowers Ronald A. Wotherspoon, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Land O' Lakes, Florida. Ronald was born on January 18, 1938 and was raised in Baldwin, New York. He was a 1955 graduate of Oceanside High School in Long Island and went on to earn his B.S. in Economics from Union College in 1963. Ronald served in the Army for a short time and was honorably discharged in October of 1963. Ronald was a sports enthusiast, especially loving baseball and football. He played baseball at Union College and continued playing at an amateur level for the Capital District's Twilight League. He also played travel ball, fast pitch and modified softball. Ronald was considered one of the best hitters in the area during his time. He then spent much of his life refereeing and coaching, which he very much enjoyed. He officiated football (CDFOA) from 1980-2010, baseball (SBUO) and softball (NYSSOO of Albany). Ronald was inducted into the Semi-Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004. He coached youth baseball for Schenectady County Connie Mack for five years and Scotia Babe Ruth, winning 10 championships between 1973-1993. He also bowled and was an avid golfer. Ronald had a long career in the bar and restaurant industry. He was the owner of Green Acres Tavern in Scotia, NY from 1965-1970 before taking over the Knotty Pine House Restaurant in Rotterdam Junction, where he worked until 2000. Ronald was the President of both Schenectady County and New York State's Restaurant and Tavern Owners Association for many years. After getting out of the restaurant business Ronald moved to Lake George for quite some time before moving to Florida five years ago. Ronald is survived by his wife, Mureen Listing Wotherspoon; his children, Dale (Kellie) Wotherspoon, Ryan Wotherspoon and Teri McCadden; his step-son, Woodrow Moss; his grandchildren, Rachel Wotherspoon, Henry and Tabitha McCadden; his sister, Elaine Lawyor; and his three nephews. Ronald was predeceased by his grandson, Bryan Wotherspoon. A memorial service for Ronald will take place Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Woestina Reformed Church, 1397 Main Street, Rotterdam Junction, NY. A repass gathering will follow at the Knotty Pine House located at 1216 Main Street, Rotterdam Junction, NY. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries