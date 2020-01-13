|
|
Ronald B. LaWare, 85, of Tiffin, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Peg LaWare of Tiffin; son, Ronald K. (Susan) LaWare of Deshler; daughters, Diane (Anthony) Marino of Waymart, PA and Denise (Richard) Hutter of Raleigh, NC; brother, Ernest (Linda) LaWare, III of Attica, NY; four grandchildren, Karl LaWare, Kyle LaWare, Georgia Hutter and Dominic LaWare; and one great granddaughter, Ava LaWare. His Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Szybka and Rev. Matthew Rader con-celebrating. A Rosary will be prayed 20 minutes prior to Mass. The United Veterans Council will do a service at the Church. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883, (419) 447-2424. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Seneca County, Tiffin Area Veteran's Organization or to Heartland Hospice. The family would like to thank Peg's family who helped with his home care the past few months after his diagnosis and also would like to thank Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020