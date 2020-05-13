Ronald Barnell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Barnell, 75 years old, passed away at home on May 7, 2020. Ron was born in New York City, the son of Fred and Bernice Barnell. A graduate from Mont Pleasant High School, he later completed his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the State University at Albany. He also studied science media at Syracuse University. He was passionate about photography, astronomy and classical music. Active in local astronomy organizations, he participated in a variety of activities. He studied under Curtis Hemenway at the Dudley Observatory working with micro meteors and worked tirelessly reviving the famous Pruyn Brashear telescope of the Dudley Observatory More recently he was known for envisioning a new kind of observatory, the Helderberg Earth and Sky Observatory, that would bring the wonders of astronomy to the public both young and old. He laid the ground work for siting an educational observatory in the Helderberg Hilltowns away from the light pollution of urban centers and outfitted with instrumentation for radio and optical astronomy. He is survived by a brother, Robert Barnell. A funeral will be held for Ron at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Society 5 Pine West Plaza #505 Albany, NY 12205. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved