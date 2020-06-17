Ronald Chesley Rhude, age 96, passed away on Monday, June 15th, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Ronald was born on January 8, 1924 in Pugwash, Nova Scotia. He was the son of the late Charles and Violet (Lockhart) Rhude. Following his education, Ron joined the U.S. Navy in 1942 and served aboard the USS Strong until his honorable discharge in 1945. His career began at Western Electric and later he worked as an electrician at General Electric Co., Schenectady. Later, he became an insurance consultant for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. where he worked for a fulfilling 27 years. After retiring, he was determined to stay busy and he took up some work at Lakeside Farms in Ballston Lake for 20 years. He resided in Burnt Hills since 1963 where he raised his family and enjoyed many special times. His legacy lives on deep in his children and grandchildren as he taught them the values of hard work and commitment. Ron always had a side job going on and taught his skills to those he loved. Ron had many outdoor interests like fishing, and hunting. He enjoyed attending and vending at the local antique markets. He loved a chance at the slots and often ventured out to the casinos. Ron was a giver and he volunteered his time and dedicated himself to many organizations including the B.P.O.E. lodge and the Free Masons. To all who knew him, Ron was considered a perfectionist. Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Marion S. Rhude; his wonderful children William (Holly) Rhude, Kathleen (James) Fontaine, Wayne (Loretta) Rhude and Doreen Brooks. Along with his parents, Ronald is predeceased by his brother John Rhude and sister Barbara Ireland. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, June 16th from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home's Unity Station™, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Here, guests will be able to share their condolences through a live video feed connected to the family inside while staying in the safety of their vehicle as they pass through. Feel free to drop off sympathy cards, food or any other comforts for the family as well. A Funeral Service will be attended by the immediate family only and livestreamed via the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home Facebook page for all others on Friday at 11:30 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in Gerald B.H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Ronald's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 17, 2020.