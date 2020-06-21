Ronald Edward Piotrowski
Ronald Edward Piotrowski of Rotterdam passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 peacefully at his home with his wife, Carol Ann by his side. Services are scheduled at the Church of St. Adalbert on Wednesday, July 1, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Calling hours will preceed the Mass from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the church, and the burial will be private and held at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations/memorial gifts be made to the Church of St. Adalbert Restoration Fund, 550 Lansing Street, Schenectady, NY 12303. For full obituary and to light a candle or condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 21, 2020.
