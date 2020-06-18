Ronald Edward Ruland passed away at the age of 72 on Sunday, June 14, 2020, surrounded by his family and listening to The Who, following a brief battle with cancer. Ron was born on December 4, 1947 in Cooperstown, NY, to Donald Earl Ruland and Martha Mary Ruland (née Bouchard) of Cobleskill, NY. Following his military service in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1970, he earned his Bachelor's degree in Literature and his Master's degree in Secondary Education from SUNY Oneonta. He taught middle school and high school English at Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School for 23 years. After his retirement from C-RCS, he taught English at SUNY Cobleskill, taught guitar at Backstreet Music, and worked at Catnap Books. He was an avid blues guitarist with a lifelong passion for music. Ron met his wife, Barbara Jeanne Charity, in college and they married on June 22, 1974. They raised their one son, Casey, and two daughters, Gillian and Caitlin, in Cobleskill, NY. Ron was preceded in death by his father, Donald, and his mother, Martha. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his three children, Casey (Lisa), Gillian (Kevin), and Caitlin, his brother, Donald (Mary Kelly), his sister, Beth (Robin), and cousins, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held for the family at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 18, 2020.