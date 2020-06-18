Ronald Edward Ruland
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Edward Ruland passed away at the age of 72 on Sunday, June 14, 2020, surrounded by his family and listening to The Who, following a brief battle with cancer. Ron was born on December 4, 1947 in Cooperstown, NY, to Donald Earl Ruland and Martha Mary Ruland (née Bouchard) of Cobleskill, NY. Following his military service in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1970, he earned his Bachelor's degree in Literature and his Master's degree in Secondary Education from SUNY Oneonta. He taught middle school and high school English at Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School for 23 years. After his retirement from C-RCS, he taught English at SUNY Cobleskill, taught guitar at Backstreet Music, and worked at Catnap Books. He was an avid blues guitarist with a lifelong passion for music. Ron met his wife, Barbara Jeanne Charity, in college and they married on June 22, 1974. They raised their one son, Casey, and two daughters, Gillian and Caitlin, in Cobleskill, NY. Ron was preceded in death by his father, Donald, and his mother, Martha. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his three children, Casey (Lisa), Gillian (Kevin), and Caitlin, his brother, Donald (Mary Kelly), his sister, Beth (Robin), and cousins, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held for the family at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home
171 Elm St
Cobleskill, NY 12043
(518) 234-3549
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved