Dr. Ronald F. Kingsley, a resident of Schenectady, son of late Mathias W. and Sue M. Kingsley of Schenectady, passed away on July 11, 2020. Ron was born in Schenectady on July 6, 1932, and is predeceased by his sister, Elaine D. Stoddard, of Parrish, Florida. He is survived by his former-wife, Sherry, two daughters and two sons: Mary M. Dion, Long Island, NY, and grandchildren, Brendon and Connor; Elizabeth Pierson, Shelburne, VT, and three grandchildren, Shane, Joshua, and Katie; Peter Scott Kingsley of Boulder, CO, and two step-grandchildren, Kassidy and Kadan Reust. Thomas Kingsley of Kent, Ohio, and grandchildren, Adam, Erik, and Katie. Ron was born and raised in Schenectady and graduated from Nott Terrace High School in 1950. He had an investigative mind in search for the person behind human behavior and the mysteries of the natural world. American history and archaeology were his secondary interests, and the sciences as tools for his primary direction. During the summers from senior high school through college, Ron served as a camp counselor operated by the Schenectady YMCA, Camp Neerbi (a day camp) and Chingachgook (residential camp for boys on Lake George). He majored in biology and chemistry at Middlebury College, attended New York Medical College, and pursued degrees in school psychology and special education in the graduate college at Syracuse University. He served as school psychologist and was a special education teacher prior to completing his doctoral degree at Syracuse University. Upon graduation he took a joint position (supervisory and teaching) with the State of Ohio Education Department and Kent State University's College of Education to eventually a full time faculty professorship position with the University. There he taught undergraduate and graduate level students for 27 years, conducted research, published many articles in psychology, delinquency, special education, and designed and conducted a multi-county community youth services delinquency prevention program in conjunction with the University. Before retiring as an Emeritus Professor he prepared for another career direction of interest where he could make a professional contribution. He earned two more masters degrees while at Kent State Uni- versity, in American history/American Studies and another in American archaeology/anthropology. Ron returned to Schenectady, a location rich and needy to know its undiscovered history and archaeology. Prior to implementing a creative program for discovering Schenectady's past he was employed as School Psychologist for 5 years with the Scotia Schools and taught 2 years at Union College in their Graduate Education Program. He founded the Community Archaeology Program (CAP) with the interest and support of the Dean for Continuing Education, Edward Baker, Schenectady County Community College (SCCC) . Ron joined in 1996 the Mabee Farm Committee and was an active contributor to the profession of archaeology. Ron was a member of the Ohio and New York Archaeological Associations. He published many articles in journals on the history and archaeology of Ohio, Vermont and New York. Ron had many recreational interests and was always physically active and interested in both classical and folk music. During the course of his life, Ron's compassion and a life of service to others led him to more fully actualize his Roman Catholic faith. He sister and his parents drew much direction and joy in their membership at St. Luke's Church in Schenectady where they attended Mass from childhood. In his adult years he embraced "the Franciscan way of life" by joining the Third Order of Saint Francis. As a child he had learned about St. Francis of Assisi's special sensitivity to all of God's creations. This led to enjoying them in ecology and the environment and their special spiritual meaning with Native American people. Before Ron's death he devoted time and prayer to establish a scholarship fund for the education of committed Iroquois people to help preserve their culture and spirituality, to rebuild their people, and to educate the public about Native Americans. Ron will be remembered at a mass at St. Luke's Church, State Street, Schenectady, the date of which is currently uncertain due to the restrictions of the pandemic, but will be announced in the future, through his parish priest, Father Isopo. Memorial gifts may be made in the form of donations to the Community Foundation of Albany c/o the Eastern Gate Trail Scholarship Fund.



