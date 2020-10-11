1/
Ronald Goodman
1947 - 2020
Ronald Goodman, 73, of Rotterdam passed away peacefully surrounded by family October 7. Born February 6, 1947 in Schenectady he was the son of the late Solomon and Sutelle (Tobin) Goodman. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, RoseAnne, who passed just 1 month prior. Calling hours will be held Thursday October 15, from 4pm-6pm at New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie 12205. Flowers and donations may be sent to 5 Dublin Drive Ballston Spa, NY 12020 c/o Mark Goodman. Social distance practices will be in effect and masks are required in the building. Please see Newcomeralbany.com for more info.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
