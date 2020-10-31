1/1
Ronald H. Erb
1938 - 2020
Ronald H. Erb, 82, of Cobleskill, NY died on Thursday, October 29, 2020 while in the loving care of his family. Born March 21, 1938 in Teaneck, NJ, he was the son of Albert and Beatrice (Palfery) Erb. Ron was a United States Navy veteran, proudly serving his country from 1957 until receiving an honorable discharge in 1959. He served on the USS Saratoga. Ron was a master cabinet maker, starting at the young age of 18. He moved his family to Schoharie County in 1972. Ron married Barbara Gehring on March 18, 1961 and she predeceased him on April 13, 2004. Forever cherishing memories of Ron are his children: Susan (Michael) Bortell of Sloansville, Carol (Duane) Spaulding of Cobleskill, Kathy (Larry) Zaba of Richmondville; his siblings: Marilyn VanValkenburg of Forked River, NJ, Albert Erb of Toms River, NJ and Robert Erb of Waretown, NJ; six grandchildren: Jennifer (Bryan) Whiting, Gregory Dixon, Ashley (Gregory) Cummings, Bradley Spaulding, Anthony Zaba and Alexa Zaba; four great-grandchildren: Brooke and Peyton Whiting and Gunnar and Gabriella Stearns; several nieces and nephews and companion for many years, Carol Bader. Family and friends are invited to a visitation to be held at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill. A private funeral service will be held for the family at the funeral home. Cremation will follow with inurnment at Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery with military honors. Face Masks along with social distancing will be respected and anticipate waiting to enter the building. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ron's memory may be made to Lexington (formerly Schoharie) ARC Foundation, P.O. Box 307, Schoharie, NY 12157 or Wildwood Foundation, 1190 Troy-Schenectady Road, Latham, NY 12110. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home
Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home
171 Elm St
Cobleskill, NY 12043
(518) 234-3549
