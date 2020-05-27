Ronald "Ron" J. Eberhardt, 85, formerly of Esperance, NY, passed away in his sleep on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the River Ridge Living Center in Amsterdam, NY. He was born on July 14, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY to his parents John and Gertrude (Gulliksen) Eberhardt. He graduated from Canajoharie High School in Canajoharie, NY and then served in the US Army. He worked for Lane Construction as a Union Welder and retired after 34 years. He then went on and worked for Hertz car rentals for 10 years. He was a member of the Esperance Elks #2507 and was an active member in the Duanesburg Seniors. Ron met his wife when he drove off the road in front of her house during a snowstorm. They were married on August 24, 1979. Together they were members in hiking and camping clubs and enjoyed road trips, traveling, and cruises. He enjoyed watching all sports and rooting for the underdog. Ron is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janet W. (Easton) Eberhardt of River Ridge Living Center. His children, Tammy (Mike) Briner of San Jose, CA, Kim Hill of Cincinnatus, NY, Martin (Jose) Eberhardt of Chesapeake, VA. Stepchildren, Deb (Sam) Gaida of Summit, NY, Dave (Dee) Grass of Esperance, NY, Deann (DAN) Black of Pattersonville, NY. Brother, John (Peg) Eberhardt of Kempner, TX. Sister, Carol Brown of Walden, NY. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive him. He was predeceased by a sister, Lorraine Chapman. Services will be held at a future date due to COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will be in Esperance Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made in Ron's name to www.alz.org or National Processing Center/ ALZ Association/ PO Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011. Please reference Northeastern NY Chapter 116 to keep it local. The family would like to thank Nurse Christine and the C-wing staff at River Ridge for their patience and care. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit WhiteVanBurenFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 27, 2020.