Ronald J. "Ron" Eberhardt
Ronald "Ron" J. Eberhardt, 85, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. Visitation will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the White-Van Buren Funeral Home, 1779 Main St. Delanson, NY 12053. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Ron will be laid to rest at Esperance Cemetery. Please note that face masks must be worn while inside the funeral home and that only a certain number of people will be allowed inside at one time. To read Ron's full obituary, please visit WhiteVanBurenFH.com.


