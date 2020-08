Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald A. Olsen, died suddenly Aug. 8th. Services Thurs. 12:30 from Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, burial to follow in Most Holy Redeemer. Friends and Relatives can call from 12 p.m. until the service.



