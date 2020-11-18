Ronald Pushee, of York, SC, born May 1, 1943 in Lyme, NH, passed away on November 16, 2020 after a lengthy illness. The eldest son of the late Harris C. and Louise (Miles) Pushee, Ron grew up in Lyme and attended Hanover High School. Earning his Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering from UNH, and Masters Degree from Union College in Schenectady, NY, Ronald had a lifelong career with General Electric, primarily with GE Information Services in Schenectady. Ron retired in 1998 after serving as an IT/Computer Security Manager at the Kesselring Atomic Power labs in West Milton, NY. He was dedicated to his wife, Linda, and taught his four children the value of hard work, balancing his job, farm work, and volunteering as a firefighter with Harmony Corners Fire Department and an EMT with the Galway Ambulance Service. Ronald loved spending time with his grandchildren, Meghan, Nathaniel, Hollyann, Abigail, Kaitlin, Mae, Edy, Samuel, William, Donovan, and Colin. Ronald is survived by his wife Linda, of York, SC and children, Ruth Pushee (spouse Ellen Corcoran) of Scotia, NY; James Pushee (Tamara) of Greenville, NY; Martha Gardner (Jeff) of Efland, NC; and Emma Walker (Rodney) York, SC. Ronald is also survived by his brothers, David Pushee of Plymouth, NH, and Wayne Pushee of Lyme, NH, and their families. The family would like to thank the staff of the Wayne T. Patrick House at Hospice and Community Care in Rock Hill, SC, for their care and comfort in Ronald's final days. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ronald's name to Hospice and Community Care at 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732, or to Harmony Corners Volunteer Fire Department at 1945 Amsterdam Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
