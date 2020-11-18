1/
Ronald Pushee
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Pushee, of York, SC, born May 1, 1943 in Lyme, NH, passed away on November 16, 2020 after a lengthy illness. The eldest son of the late Harris C. and Louise (Miles) Pushee, Ron grew up in Lyme and attended Hanover High School. Earning his Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering from UNH, and Masters Degree from Union College in Schenectady, NY, Ronald had a lifelong career with General Electric, primarily with GE Information Services in Schenectady. Ron retired in 1998 after serving as an IT/Computer Security Manager at the Kesselring Atomic Power labs in West Milton, NY. He was dedicated to his wife, Linda, and taught his four children the value of hard work, balancing his job, farm work, and volunteering as a firefighter with Harmony Corners Fire Department and an EMT with the Galway Ambulance Service. Ronald loved spending time with his grandchildren, Meghan, Nathaniel, Hollyann, Abigail, Kaitlin, Mae, Edy, Samuel, William, Donovan, and Colin. Ronald is survived by his wife Linda, of York, SC and children, Ruth Pushee (spouse Ellen Corcoran) of Scotia, NY; James Pushee (Tamara) of Greenville, NY; Martha Gardner (Jeff) of Efland, NC; and Emma Walker (Rodney) York, SC. Ronald is also survived by his brothers, David Pushee of Plymouth, NH, and Wayne Pushee of Lyme, NH, and their families. The family would like to thank the staff of the Wayne T. Patrick House at Hospice and Community Care in Rock Hill, SC, for their care and comfort in Ronald's final days. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ronald's name to Hospice and Community Care at 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732, or to Harmony Corners Volunteer Fire Department at 1945 Amsterdam Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Pushee.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved