Ronald Swart, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home, with his loving family by his side. Ron was the son of the late Edward and Anna Swart. Ron proudly served with the United States Army during the Korean War. He was one of the first franchise owners of Service Master in the Capital District, he later became self employed as a real estate broker for many years, owning and operating his own broker business. He loved to travel with his significant other, Grace Spagnola. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family, grandchildren and his friends. Later in life spending time with his feline friend, Princess. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Marcia McGowan and his brother, Joseph Swart. Ron is survived by his children, Holli (James) Porcaro, Ronald (Kelly) Swart, Jr. and Debra (Jim) Marco. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Nicholas Savignano, Matthew Savignano, Anne Marie Porcaro, Anthony Porcaro, Adam Porcaro, Matthew Swart and Lucas Swart; her great-grandson, Jack Martin. A special thank you to Nysencia Health, Katie who helped provide love and care in his last few years, and a special thank you to Kim, Lynda, Heidi and Dawn for all of their love and support and for making Ron's final days happy. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Sunday, December, 15, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schylerville, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Processing Center, 6725 Lyons St., East Syracuse, NY 13057-0007 in Ron's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019