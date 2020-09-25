Ronald W. Magiera, 71, of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Schenectady and was the son of the late Benjamin and Lovita Magiera. Ron was a tool maker/machinist at the General Electric Co. in Schenectady for 38 years. He had served as treasurer for Central Council for ten years and was a former zoning board member in Schenectady. Ron was an avid golfer and loved to travel to Florida. He is survived by his wife, Anne Viger Magiera; his daughters Sherry (Rich) Kirk and Stacie (Mike) Jones; his grandchildren, Mariah Kirk, Destiny Kirk and Peyton Jones. He is the brother of Fulton, Walter, Robert, Alex Magiera and the late George, Margaret and Benjamin Magiera Jr. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ron's family on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday morning at 9 a.m. at St. Luke's Church, 1235 State Street, Schenectady. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
Hope Club, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. To leave a message of condolence for the family visit www.CannonFuneral.com
.