|
|
Ronald W. Pawkett, 77, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 while at his home in Scotia, NY. He was born in Rotterdam, NY on July 23, 1942, the son of the late Wyman Pawkett and Helen (Murray) Pawkett. Ron graduated from Mohonasen High School. He enlisted in the Air Force and served his country for several years before eventually graduating the University of California Riverside. He was retired from NYS Department of Transportation, where he worked as a cartographer. Ron loved working in his yard, and was a certified Master Gardener. He enjoyed travel, frequently visiting New Orleans, Tucson, Monterey and abroad. He enjoyed cruises, as well as his time at Fort Myers Beach with his family. He was known and loved by all his grandchildren for his playful manner, wacky stories and silly jokes. He married his wife Mary on December 29, 1985 and enjoyed 34 years of a wonderful life together. She will miss him dearly. He is survived by his brother, Ed Pawkett of Saratoga, California; his sister, Lynn Ryan of Las Vegas, NV; his son, Mark Pawkett of Oneonta and daughter, Michelle Pawkett of Buffalo; his step-children, Melanie Woodley of Petersburg, NY, Sheila Camacho of Monterey, CA and Richard Carbin of Gifu, Japan; cherished grandchildren, Ella and Record Pawkett, Madison Woodley, Josefina and Vincent Camacho, and Sterling and Ash Carbin. Funeral services with full military honors will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made to C.R.O. W. Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic, 3883 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel, FL 33957. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020