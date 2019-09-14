|
Ronald W. Spira of Clifton Park, NY, and The Villages, FL, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Ellis Hospital, Schenectady, NY, just four days before his 83rd Birthday. Ron was a 1954 graduate of Nott Terrace High School, Schenectady, NY, and a 1959 graduate of Utica College, Utica, NY. He was a dedicated English Teacher in the Saratoga Springs, NY, Junior High School for more than 30 years and often stated how proud he was that he was able to graduate 96% of his students. He also initiated and was the advisor of the Saratoga Springs Junior High School Lifesports Club during his tenure there. He was an avid swimmer and golfer and was recognized in January 2018 by The Villages Daily Sun Newspaper and Television Station for achieving 12 Holes-In-One in both New York and Florida. Ron created scholarships at the Saratoga Springs Junior High School, Union College, Schenectady, and Utica College, Utica, and made philanthropic gifts to Ellis Hospital, Sunnyview Rehab Hospital, and The Villages Regional Hospital. He was a Golden Pioneer of The Pioneer Society at Utica College, The Terrace Council of Union College, and a member of The Saratoga Springs Retired Teachers Association. He was a member of Congregation Beth Shalom, Clifton Park, NY, and Temple Shalom of Central Florida, Oxford, FL. Survivors include his devoted wife, Carol (Slezak) Spira, whom he married in May 1973; his daughter and son-in-law, Randee and Vincent Carroll, of North Branch, MN; his twin sister, Lois Lithgow, of Niskayuna, NY, and Hallandale Beach, FL; his sister-in-law, Lynnette Spira, of Washington, DC; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Patricia Slezak, of Amsterdam, NY; cousins, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and their families. His parents, Leo and Dorothy Spira, and his brother, Herbert Spira, predeceased him. Memorial contributions may be made to The Ronald and Carol Spira Scholarship Fund at Utica College, 1600 Burrstone Road, Utica, NY 13502, to the attention of Anthony Villanti, Executive Director of Development. A Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Congregation Beth Shalom, 688 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019