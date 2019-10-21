Home

Lights Funeral Home
1428 State St
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518) 374-1015
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Lights Funeral Home
1428 State St
Schenectady, NY 12304
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Madeleine Sophie Church
3500 Carman Road
Schenectady, NY
Rosalie F. Harrington, "Angel", 75, of Albany, NY, passed away peacefully, September, 19, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Road, Schenectady, NY 12303. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Light's Funeral Home, 1428 State St, Schenectady, NY 12304. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of The Gazette. Online condolences may be made by visiting, www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019
