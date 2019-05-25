Rosalie Donato, a longtime resident of the Scotia area, died Wednesday the 22nd of May at the Glendale Nursing Home. Born in 1927 in Schenectady, NY to Carmella and Frank Tamburello. She graduated from Mont Pleasant High School and went on to become a well respected beautician and continued doing hair well into her 80s. Rosalie and Vincent Donato were married April 27th, 1963. Rosalie and Vincent opened House of Vincent Coiffures. She then pursued her passion for fashion and opened up the Peacock gallery. Rosalie had a huge circle of friends who she loved dearly. She enjoyed Dewars and water, unannounced visits, and most of all being with her family and friends. She was preceded by her parents, Carmella and Frank; her sister, Gertrude; her brothers, Anthony and Joseph, and her husband, Vincent. She is survived by her children, Dr. Vincent Donato (Heidi) of Burbank, California, Kimberly Pierce (Jim) of Scotia and Dr. Keith Donato (Alison) of Ballston Spa; her cherished grandchildren, Sophia, Jack, Ruby and Allie. Calling hours will be held Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Church, 231 Second St., Scotia. To leave a message or condolence, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 25, 2019