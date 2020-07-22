Rosalita M. Lawton, 98, formerly of Schoharie, died Monday, July 20th at the Baptist Health and Nursing Home in Scotia where she had resided since 2018. Rose was born January 12, 1922 in Schenectady, NY a daughter of John and Helen (Smith) Hayes and graduated from the former St. Columbus High School in Schenectady. She worked for a time at General Electric Co. and after her marriage committed herself to raising a family and helping her husband, Walt. She was also an Avon representative for 25 years. Rosalita was an active communicant of the former St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Schoharie where she served on the Parish Council and Altar Rosary Society. She also held membership in the FMCA (Family Motor Coach Association) and enjoyed traveling around the country, reading, shuffleboard, cards, crocheting and dominos. She married Walter R. Lawton on September 6, 1952. He predeceased her on June 24, 2019. Survivors include her daughter, Rosalita M. Coons (Michael) of Delanson, Roger W. Lawton (Diana) of Schenectady, her grandchildren; Rory and Lucas Coons and Joshua and Adam Lawton, her great-grandchildren; Jewel-Lynn, Rauri-Mae, Owen, Arya, Faith, Caleb, Ryder, Zayla, and Della Mae, her step-grandsons; Jonathan and Thomas Patrizio, her daughter-in-law, Janet Patrizio of Altamont along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her son, James Lawton in 2017. A period of visitation will be held on Friday July 24th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Langan Funeral Home, 327 Main Street, Schoharie followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley R.C. Church, 111 Wells Ave., Middleburgh. Burial will be in the Old Stone Fort Cemetery in Schoharie. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com
