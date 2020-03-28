Home

Rosalyn Robusto Sollecito Amsterdam, NY. It is with sadness we announce Rosalyn's peaceful passing surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 25th,2020. Funeral services and a celebration of Rosalyn's life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 crisis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in her memory to LIBERTY ARC, 43 Liberty Drive, Amsterdam NY 12010 or the Greater Amsterdam Lions Club, PO Box 2, Amsterdam, NY 12010. For a complete obituary visit www.brbsfuneral.com.
