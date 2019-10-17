The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
501 Union Street
Schenectady, NY
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home
501 Union Street
Schenectady, NY
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
The Church of St. Clare
Central Avenue
Resources
Rosaria "Rose" Coppola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosaria "Rose" Coppola


1929 - 2019
Rosaria "Rose" Coppola Obituary
Rosaria "Rose" Coppola, 90, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, with her loving family at her side. Rose was born in Schenectady on February 10, 1929 the daughter of the late Gaetano and Angela (Gullota) Negri. She was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. Rose worked as a secretary for the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, retiring after many years of service. A faith filled woman, Rose was the true matriarch of her family. Family, tradition and devotion will be a legacy embraced by all who knew her.    She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 50 years, Angelo Coppola in 1998; her loving son, Louis Coppola; and brothers, Rosario "Jake" Negri and Joseph Negri. Rose is survived by her loving and devoted daughters, Marie (Joseph) DiBella and JoAnn (Karl) Hernas; sisters, Mary (William) Biel and Carmella Negri; cherished grandchildren, Joseph (Kelley) DiBella and Angela (Stephen) Tobin; great-grandchildren, Corinne and Owen DiBella and Mark and Eric Tobin; many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. With the grace of wonderful health aide's, Rose was able to stay comfortably in her home. Her family will be forever grateful. Services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street then to The Church of St. Clare, Central Avenue, where a Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions in Rose's memory may be made to The Bus Stop Club at www.busstopclub.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
