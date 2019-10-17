|
Rosaria "Rose" Coppola, 90, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, with her loving family at her side. Rose was born in Schenectady on February 10, 1929 the daughter of the late Gaetano and Angela (Gullota) Negri. She was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. Rose worked as a secretary for the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, retiring after many years of service. A faith filled woman, Rose was the true matriarch of her family. Family, tradition and devotion will be a legacy embraced by all who knew her. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 50 years, Angelo Coppola in 1998; her loving son, Louis Coppola; and brothers, Rosario "Jake" Negri and Joseph Negri. Rose is survived by her loving and devoted daughters, Marie (Joseph) DiBella and JoAnn (Karl) Hernas; sisters, Mary (William) Biel and Carmella Negri; cherished grandchildren, Joseph (Kelley) DiBella and Angela (Stephen) Tobin; great-grandchildren, Corinne and Owen DiBella and Mark and Eric Tobin; many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. With the grace of wonderful health aide's, Rose was able to stay comfortably in her home. Her family will be forever grateful. Services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street then to The Church of St. Clare, Central Avenue, where a Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions in Rose's memory may be made to The Bus Stop Club at www.busstopclub.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019