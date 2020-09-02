Rose A. Caracciolo, 93, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Born in Troy, NY, Rose was the youngest daughter of the late Gaetano and Anna Mazzola. She was raised in Troy, NY and became a Registered Nurse graduating from the St. Peter's School of Nursing in 1947. In 1953, she married her beloved husband Joseph Caracciolo and moved to Schenectady. Rose began her career as a nurse with St. Peter's Hospital and worked for several years before retiring to raise her family and help her husband Joseph in the family business, F. Caracciolo & Son, Wholesale Grocers. Rose was a gracious woman and committed to her family in countless ways as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was the biggest champion for her children and grandchildren in their educational, sports and life endeavors. Rose was a genuinely pleasant and caring person to all she met. She valued her independence, maintaining her own home and driving her car into her nineties. Her faith was important to her and she was a life-long communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Schenectady, NY. She volunteered for many years at their annual Festa alongside her husband Joseph, and was also an active volunteer at her son's high school, the former Bishop Gibbons in Schenectady, NY. In her later years she enjoyed travelling with her husband, having wonderful family dinners and spending time with her grandchildren. Most recently, Rose enjoyed her casino days with her friend, Rose, and was well known for her winning ways at the slot machines. Throughout her life Rose loved animals and was particularly fond of her grandchildren's current dogs; Amos, Hudson, and Bukka. Rose was predeceased by her husband Joseph, son Frank, and her siblings, Frank and Joseph Mazzola, Mary Zalucki, and Lucy Bowen. She is survived by her sister, Ann Goodhart of Guilderland, sister-in-law Helen Allen of Niskayuna, her children; Marianne Romano (Ron) and Carol Candeloro (Nick) all of Guilderland, and four grandchildren; David and Joseph Romano, Kimberly Candeloro Lang (Scott) and Katie Candeloro, and many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Special thanks to the staff at Kingsway Village Independent Retirement Community in Schenectady, where Rose resided for the last three years. Calling hours will be held at St. Madeleine Sophie Church in Guilderland, NY on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Please note that masks must be worn to enter the church and that social distancing must be maintained. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12 p.m. Rose will be laid to rest at St. John's Cemetery in Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to: Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant Street, Schenectady, NY, or Catholic Charities of Albany, 40N Main Avenue, Albany, NY, or a charity of your choosing. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com
.