Mrs. Rose Anastasia Martuscello, 100, of Amsterdam, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the River Ridge Living Center, LLC. in Amsterdam. Born in Pisciotta, Province of Salerno, Italy on June 5, 1920, a daughter of the late Gesu and Guissepina Greco Anastasia. She married Peter Martuscello on November 21, 1943. He passed away on January 6, 1978. Rose is survived by her children, daughter, Mary Jo (Wayne, deceased) Osinski of Ballston Lake, NY. Sons, Robert (Janet) Martuscello and Edward (Pamela)Martuscello of Amsterdam. Cherished grandchildren, Joel, Ryan (Mary Reynolds) Osinski, Alyssa Whitcher, Andrew (Jaime) Martuscello, Sara (Nick) Capece, Edward (Carolyn Suriano), Joseph Martuscello and Sarah (David) Tokarowski, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her siblings, Carmella Pereicich, Lena Robusto, Anella D'Ambrosio, Vito Anastasia and an infant brother, Daniel. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. at Historic St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, East Main St. Amsterdam with Father Jeffrey M. L'Arche M.S. as celebrant. Calling hours are private. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ft. Johnson, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Hospital Foundation, 427 Guy Park Ave, Amsterdam, NY 12010.
