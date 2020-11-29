1/1
Rose Ann Jones
Rose Ann Jones (nee: Tebbano), 91, passed away peacefully November 25, 2020 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Centre. Born in Scotia, NY on October 4, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Nicolangelo and Louisa Campagnano Tebbano. A graduate of Scotia High School, Rose Ann later attended Schenectady County Community College. She ran a luncheonette in Schenectady called "The Hub" for several years; worked for P.T. Babbit, Nigro Brothers Realty, then G.E's Machine Apparatus Operations in Quality Control. After retirement, Rose Ann and Phil volunteered for several years at Proctor's Theater. Matriarch of the Family, she hosted countless gatherings at their home with Christmas Eve celebrations welcoming more than 70 family and friends. Rose Ann enjoyed spending time in Ogunquit, ME where she and Phil had a place for several years. She held a passion for harboring and restoring antiques and loved to travel. She was predeceased by her husband, Phillip Jones, son, Gary Michael Jones and siblings, James, Mary, and Peter Tebbano, and Marie Tama. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Davia Batista (Paul), Jeffrey Patrie (Janice and Chris Patrie (Joanne); Jeff Jones (Dorine), Suzanne Guy (Mike) and Jill Cadieux (Greg). Her legacy includes 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, many beloved nieces and nephews including Julie and Phillip Tama, and Linda Tebbano. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Kingsway with special appreciation for Madeline Rivera. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Rose Ann will be buried beside her husband Phillip at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Online condolences may be posted at Glenvillefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
