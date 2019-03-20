Rose (DeSantis) Astemborski, 93, passed away early Monday morning, March 18th surrounded by her family at home in Rotterdam. Born and educated in Schenectady, Rose was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Cristina (DiCosmo) DeSantis and a graduate of Draper High School. A homemaker, Rose was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Schenectady. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed cooking. Predeceased in 1998 by her husband of 49 years Chester S. Astemborski, Rose was also predeceased by her five siblings. Rose is survived by her daughters, Karen Astemborski of Rotterdam, Diane Babbie of Rotterdam and Barbara Jones (Richard) of Schenectady and her granddaughter, Larissa Rose Babbie. Funeral services will be held on Thursday morning, March 21st at 9:15 a.m. at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Ave., Schenectady, followed at 10 a.m. at St Paul the Apostle Church, 2733 Albany Street, Schenectady where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in St Cyril's Cemetery in Rotterdam, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rose's memory to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. To leave a message of condolence for Rose's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary