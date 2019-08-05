|
Rose Cellucci, 88, of Schenectady, died peacefully on August 2, 2019. Born in Calabria, Italy, she moved to Schenectady in 1936. Rose was the loving wife of the late Donato. She is survived by her sons, Peter (Donna), Richard (Diane), Paul and special friend, Ann. She is also survived by grandchildren, Christina, Teresa (Christopher), David and Lisa and one great-grandson, Anthony. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 7th at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam, from 9 to 10:15 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Entombment will be at the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. To leave a message or condolence, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019