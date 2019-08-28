|
Rose Coppola Piatkowski, 87, of Lomasney Ave., passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, at her home with her loving family by her side. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Coppola. A graduate of Burnt Hills High School. After high school, she was employed by the General Electric Company as a secretary until the birth of her twin boys. She was a devoted member with her husband of the former St. Mary's Church and a current member of St. John the Evangelist Church. Rose was a devoted wife and mother, and endearing to her family, and friends. She enjoyed holiday gatherings at her home where she loved preparing her italian food for family and friends, no one left her home hungry. She took pride in her hanging flower baskets and planting flowers all around the house, and yard. Rose was a loving and caring person to all who knew her, and was known for her caregiving attribute. She was like a second mother to many family members. Rose was the ultimate homemaker, her way of relaxing, was doing household chores and ironing for the family. She showed strength and perseverance right to the end. Aunt Rose was loved by all. Rose was the beloved wife of the late Richard Piatkowski of 62 years, whom she married on April 28, 1956 at St. Anthony's Church. Loving mother of her twin sons, Gary Piatkowski and the late Gregg Piatkowski. Loving mother-in-law of Angela Rizzo Piatkowski, sister of Angelina (Thomas) Kosinski, Antoinette (late Donald) Olsen, and the late Andy (Patricia) Coppola. Also survived by several nieces and nephew. Calling hours will be held on Thursday evening, August 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 30, 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, with Rev. Richard Carlino officiating, a relative of the family. Interment will follow in St. Anthony's Cemetery. Gary would like to express his heartfelt thanks to the caregivers of Home Instead Senior Care especially, Rosie, Deb, Tweir, Pam, Lori, Sheila, Philly, Kandice, Kelly, neighbor Betty, and all family members, for the love and care given to Rose over the past few years. Those who wish to remember Rose in a special way may make a contribution to St. John the Evangelist Church, 806 Union St., Schenectady, NY 12308 or to Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY 12305. You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019