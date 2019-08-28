The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Rose M. Koopman

Rose M. Koopman Obituary
Rose M. Koopman, 94, of Schenectady, passed away surrounded by her loving family at Ellis Hospital on Monday, August 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Paul W. Koopman and her brother, Gino Reggio. Rose is survived by her loving children, Norman J. Koopman of Schenectady, Paul R. Koopman of Duanesburg and Sandra Stringham of Rotterdam. Services are private. To leave a message of condolence. You may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
