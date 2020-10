Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Rose's life story with friends and family

Share Rose's life story with friends and family



Rose Miller, 61, died Oct. 17. Calling, October 20, 1 to 3 P.M., Barter & Donnan F. H. Services, Oct. 20,3 P.M.,at the funeral home. www.agcolefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store