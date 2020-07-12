1/
Rose M. Wise
Rose M. Wise, age 90, of Clifton Park, NY, died peacefully at Mary's Haven in Saratoga Springs, NY on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born in Granville, NY, she has been a Clifton Park resident since 1983 Rose was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church. Rose is survived by her devoted niece and caregiver, Denise Daugherty, as well as many other loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by six siblings. Interment will be in the St. Peter and St. Paul Cemetery, Granville, NY on Tuesday, July 14th. Memorial contributions may be made to Mary's Haven, 35 New Street Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
