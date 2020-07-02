Rose Marie Baker, 67, of Rotterdam, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital with her loving family by her side. Born in Troy on February 14, 1953, Rose was the daughter of the late Lyman and Clara (Horn) Proper. She was the longtime partner to the late Harold Vogl. Loving mother of Tanya (Vincent) Choppy. Cherished grandmother of Alan and Emily Choppy. Dear sister of Jane, Frances, Charles and the late Clara and the late Lucy. Also survived by a special great nephew, Gary Whitworth, Jr., as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Rose was an animal lover (especially to her dog Boo Boo) and enjoyed playing her numbers. She cherished her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them, her family, visiting the ocean and going to the casino. Services were privately held at the convenience of the family. Interment was in Schenectady Memorial Park, Rotterdam. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Hudson Mohawk Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204 or The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com