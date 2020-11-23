Rose Marie LaPoint Ragucci, 92, died peacefully Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Ellis Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Rose was born in Scotia to the late Arthur and Ida Bleau LaPoint. She and her late husband worked together for 65 years at Vic's Luncheonette. She also worked at the former Woodlin Club She was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church. Rose was predeceased by her husband, Victor Ragucci, who died in 2013, two sisters, nine brothers and her son-in-law, George Teta, Jr. She is survived by three children, Victoria Ragucci, Roberta Teta and Ronald Ragucci, 6 grandchildren, Christopher (Nicole) Teta, Anthony (Georgianna) Teta, Ashley (Dominick) Longo, Nicholas (Kelsey) Ragucci, Maria Ragucci and Alyssa (Mark Kane, Jr.) Ragucci , three great-grandchildren, Lorenzo Paul Teta, Sofia Rose Longo and Christopher Hotaling, several nieces and nephews and her dog Benny. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to the charity of your choice
. The family wishes to thank the staff at Ellis Hospital for the excellent care they provided.