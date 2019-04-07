Resources More Obituaries for Rose Snow Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rose Marie Snow

Rose Marie Bezio Gibbons Felts Snow, 90, of McClellan Street and former Halfmoon, NY and Clearwater, FL resident, died on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady after a very brief illness. She was born on Sept. 19, 1928 in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Emma Bessette Bezio. She retired from Racklyn Wallpaper & Paint in Schenectady where she was the interior decorator for sales. She loved to read and watch old movies. Rose Marie had been a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Schenectady. She was a resident of Clearwater, FL for over 30 years and while living there she was active with her Catholic church in the choir and making home visits. She was the wife of the late Robert Gibbons. She is the mother of Barbara Ann Gibbons (Benito) Rotondi of Round Lake, NY, Susan LaPointe of Charlotte, NC, Howard Felts of Schenectady and the late Donald Gibbons. Cherished grandmother of Benito Rotondi II, Nicole Rotondi, Danielle Brancato-House, Marcus James Rotondi, Michelle LaPointe, Kimberly LaPointe, Stephen LaPointe and Emily Davis; also survived by 11 great-grandchildren. Memorial Mass will be celebrated on April 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church in Ushers with Father Rick Lesser, Pastor, officiating. Per Rose Marie's wishes, there will be no calling hours. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019