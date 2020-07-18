Rose Montanaro Smith, 85, of Chapel Place, Amsterdam, NY, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at River Ridge Living Center in Amsterdam. Born in Pattersonville, NY on May 7, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Frank T. and Mary Gentile Montanaro Sr. Rose received her education in the Woestina School in Rotterdam Junction, NY. Rose was the former bookkeeper for Gene Lewis & Sons Meats in Amsterdam. Rose was a parishioner and communicant of St Mary's Church and a member of St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary. Rose enjoyed working around her house and was well known for keeping her yard well maintained. On February 20, 1955, she married George A. Smith Sr. George passed away April 17, 2004. Rose was also predeceased by her sister, Angelina Scarofile, four brothers, Joseph, Rufus, Frank Jr. and John Montanaro. Rose is survived by her son, George A. Smith Jr. (Christy) of Amsterdam, and one daughter, Sharon Olbrych (Fred) of Mayfield, NY, five grandchildren, George A. Smith III (Ashley), Rachel Talbott (Alan), Pamela Lanford (Lance), Natalie Maybury (Zack) and Andrew Olbrych, three great grandchildren, Kayleigh and Avery Smith and Dylan Lanford, one brother, Sam Montanaro (Loretta), sisters-in-law, nieces nephews and cousins. Cremation was held at Park View Crematory in Schenectady, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial mass which will be celebrated Tuesday July 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 156 East Main Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010 with Rev. Jeffrey L'Arche, M.S. officiating. Memorial gifts in Rose's name may be made to a charity of one's choice
