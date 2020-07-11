Rose Teller, 92, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Rose was born in Utica, the daughter of Frank and Evangelista Tomassi. She was a beautician and had worked for many years at Adoria Beauty Salon and later at Joanne's Shop. Her favorite times were spent with family and friends. She enjoyed gardening and BINGO and had been a communicant of St. Luke's Church. Rose was predeceased by her husband, Robert W. Teller, Sr. he died in 1996. She is survived by two children, Loretta Keenan (Wilma Goodman) and Robert W. Teller, Jr. (Rose Arnold Teller); two sisters Delores Vroman and Suzanna Cryer; six grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service Tuesday afternoon 1 o'clock at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. A calling hour will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com
.