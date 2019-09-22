|
Rose Verdile Frydel, 86, of George Thompson Rd, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 18th at Saratoga Hospital with her loving family by her side. Born in Mechanicville on August 10, 1933, daughter of the late Dominick and Theresa Verdile, she was a 1950 graduate of Mechanicville High School. Rose worked for the City of Mechanicville's Department of Accounts for 20 years before retiring in 1996 and prior to that she had worked for General Electric in Schenectady for several years. Rose loved being outside at home, tending to her flowers and garden and she always enjoyed having her feeder ready for hummingbirds. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband to visit family among other trips. A good athlete in her youth, she was a good basketball player and also enjoyed playing bocce in her weekly league with friends. A lifelong member of the Assumption-St. Paul Parish, she was a member of its Rosary Altar Society. She also loved being with children and was a devoted religious education teacher for many years. Rose's family was dear to her and she especially loved the time spent with her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Sylvester A. Frydel, Jr, whom she married on May 1, 1955, their children Sylvester Frydel, III of Stillwater, Gaile (Timothy) Bliss of Colorado, Laura (Vincent) Barber of Stillwater, Suzanne (Thomas) Marcy of Virginia, her cherished grandchildren, Jamie, Scott, Teresa, Anthony, Vincent, Christopher, Michael, Emily Rose, Enza and Nicholas as well as 4 great grandchildren. Sadly, she was predeceased by her grandson Matthew Bliss. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 23rd at 10 a.m. at All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Peter's), 895 Hudson Avenue, Stillwater, NY 12170 with burial to follow at the Saratoga National Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Because there are no calling hours, Rose's family strongly suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in loving memory of Rose A. Frydel. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019