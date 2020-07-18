Roseann Mary Greco, age 77, passed on peacefully in the comfort of her home on July 15th 2020. She was born on September 6th 1942, in Schenectady NY, to Dominic and Carmella Aragona. She met the love of her life, Daniel Vito Greco in 1957, and they married on October 10th 1964. They would share their life traveling, dancing, entertaining and raising their beloved children, Daniel Vito Greco Junior and Christian Paul Greco. Roseann is a graduate of Mont Pleasant high school and the college of Saint Rose, she graduated Saint Rose with her Masters in Education in 1964 at the age of 21; she spent fifty-six years as an active alumna of The Golden Rose's Society. Throughout her thirty-six years as an educator she taught English, ESL, French, Russian, and Special Education, she would continue to leave an imprint on each life that she encountered until the day she went to rest. The legacy that Roseann leaves behind as an educator, a mother, a grandmother, and a human being is nothing short of amazing. Roseann dedicated her life to successfully teaching all of those who wanted to learn, as well as many who didn't. Above all else Roseann was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She loved watching her grandchildren grow, she especially loved hearing about what they did or said throughout the day, and viewed her time with them as priceless. Roseann was predeceased by her father, Dominic Aragona, her mother, Carmella Aragona, her benevolent and adored father in-law Ralph (Flash) Greco, and her mother in-law, Frances Greco. Roseann is survived by her loving children Daniel Vito Greco Jr., Christian Paul Greco (Tanneal Green), her adored grandchildren, Sophia Rose Greco, (Anthony Riccitello), Scarlette Rose Greco, and Giselle Grace Greco. Per Roseann's request private calling hours were held for immediate family.