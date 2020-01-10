|
RoseAnn Millington, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, with her loving family by her side. RoseAnn was born on August 7, 1945 in Charlton, NY and was the daughter of the late Edwin and Roselyn (Geiger) Murray. RoseAnn attended Burnt Hills Ballston Lake High School. She worked at Saratoga Bridges and briefly at Price Chopper in Clifton Park. RoseAnn enjoyed spending time with her family and watching the butterflies on a nice day. RoseAnn is survived by her loving partner, Charles R. Jerome; her dear children, Thomas (Amy) Millington, David Millington, and Peggy (Wesley) Vickery; her wonderful grandchildren Thomas Jr. (Rachel), Cindy, Tina, Peter (Renee Stawski) and the late Amelia Lynn David and her great-grandchildren, Lacey, Phillip, Daley, Branden, Peter V, Kyle, Mackenzie and Martina. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. A Memorial Service will conclude the afternoon at 3 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on RoseAnn's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020