RoseAnne Goodman, 73, loving wife and mother, passed away September 9, 2020. Born June 9th, 1947 in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Philomena Giello. She is survived by her husband of 47 years Ron, and son Mark (Heidi) Goodman, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. A Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 at the Church of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel on 1255 Pleasant St., at 3 p.m. Flowers may be sent to 5 Dublin Dr., Ballston Spa, NY 12020 and donations may be sent to The American Cancer Society
. Please see Newcomeralbany.com
for more info