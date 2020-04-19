Home

Miss Rosella Amann, lifelong resident of Mechanicville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 14, 2020 in the home where she was born on June 14, 1933. She was 86. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and out of an abundance of caution for those who mourn her loss, a private interment will be conducted in St. Paul's Cemetery where she will rest in her family plot. When it is safe, a Mass will be conducted to honor Rosella and allow for a full public acknowledgement of an amazing life lived. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020
