New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rosemarie J. McCormack

Rosemarie J. McCormack Obituary
Rosemarie J. McCormack, 57, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 with her loving husband by her side. Rosemarie was the daughter of the late Marie Jones. Rosemarie was best friend and wife to Garry R. McCormack. Rose was a spunky homemaker who enjoyed life. Rose is survived by her sons, Michael Hand, Brian Decker and several grandchildren. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 26, 2019
