Rosemary Ida Merritt, 79, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at home, surrounded by her children. Rosemary was born in Schenectady, on November 24, 1940 the daughter of the late Edmund and Rosetta (Peek) Borst. She was a lifetime area resident. She was a graduate of the Scotia-Glenville High School and the Spencer Business College. Rosemary was employed by the Greeno, West Glenville Nursery School as an assistant teacher and was an office manager for the H&R Block in Schenectady. She was an active member of the West Glenville Reformed Church, a 4H leader, West Glenville Roughnecks in the 1980's, an avid crafter, she loved to travel and loved the ocean, she made the best Chicken and Noodles. She was a beloved mother and grandmother. Rosemary was also a member of the Glenville Grange and the Red Hats. Rosemary was raised by her grandmother, the late Rosina Peek. Rosemary is survived by her children, Patricia Merritt, Joseph (Kathy) Merritt, and James Merritt; she is also survived by her grandchildren, Ella Rose Merritt, Zachary Merritt, and Jacoby Merritt. Rosemary is the sister to Keith Borst and half sister to Ralph Downs (Chip), Joyce Makara, Vicky Moore and the late Randy Downs. Memorial funeral service will be held Monday February 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the West Glenville Reformed Church, West Glenville, NY. Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the Community Hospice. Arrangements were made with the Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020