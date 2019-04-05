Rosemary Filomena Ann Riviello Radigan, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Rosemary was born on August 6, 1929 in Lock Haven, PA and was the daughter of the late Pasquale (Charles) Paul Riviello and Nancy Vera (Severino) Riviello. She was an administrative assistant for the NYS Dept. of Environmental Conservation in Albany for many years before retiring. She enjoyed spending time with her loving family and friends. Rosemary is survived by her loving daughters, Patricia R. (Anthony) DeCaprio and Mary E. (Bill Mirabile) Garabedian; her cherished grandchildren, Nicholas (Natasha) DeCaprio, Stephen Garabedian, and Kristen (Brian MacMartin) Garabedian; her brother, Anthony (Dawn) Riviello. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, John "Jack" R. Radigan; her brother, Carmen Charles Riviello and her son-in-law, Bruce J. Garabedian. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment, Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary