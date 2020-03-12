|
Rosemary "Roe" Santagato, 73, died Monday, March 9th, at Samaritan Hospital, Troy, after an extended illness. Born in Troy, June 22, 1946, daughter of the late John and Mary Gniewek Russell, she was a 1964 graduate of Mechanicville High School. Roe's last employment was as a pharmacy technician with CVS of Halfmoon. She had previously been a legal secretary for several area law firms. She loved the many summer days spent at Cape Cod with family and friends, knitting, sewing and gardening, and was a skilled canner of vegetables, which she shared with all. Roe was fortunate to have met a circle of girlfriends in junior high school, relationships that have continued all these years, celebrating birthday, holiday or whatever party, and were known as the "Clique". She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Santagato, who died in 1999 and her brother, John Paul "J.P." Russell. Survivors include her daughters, Dawn (Rebecca Leland) Shafts of Ushers and Tracy (Rob Groat) of Mechanicville, a granddaughter Haley Groat, her loving Aunt Katherine Notro of Mechanicville and her partner and caretaker for a number of years, Guy Amoroso, along with his family, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. at Corpus Christi Church, 2001 Route 9, Ushers. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m., with burial in Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances nay be made to a in loving memory of Rosemary Santagato. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020