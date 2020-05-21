Rosemary Tonjes, 81, formerly of Burnt Hills NY, passed away peacefully on 5/19/2020 while residing at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy. Rosemary was born in Brooklyn NY to Agnes and Robert Furey on 7/1/39. Rosemary graduated from High School and went on to attend Nursing School at St. Vincent's Hospital, graduating in 1959. While attending nursing school, she met her ex husband (Arthur Tonjes). They married in September of 1959. She went on to work as a nurse in a variety of local hospitals and health care settings, eventually choosing to work in addiction and recovery treatment centers , including Conifer Park and Altamont House. Rosemary loved nursing and her identity as a nurse never left her, even as her memory and vision began to decrease. She was eager to share her nursing background to all who knew and cared for her while a resident at the Eddy Heritage House. Rosemary was a gifted and prolific quilter. She loved shopping for beautiful and unusual fabrics on her many trips to Vermont. She shared her knowledge of quilting with others through private lessons and through her participation at the Immaculate Conception Church in Glenville. She generously gifted her family and friends with beautiful quilts and quilted wall art. Rosemary was predeceased by her parents, Agnes and Robert Furey, as well has her older brothers Robert and James Furey. She is survived by her loving sister Marianne Furey (Southport, NC), Rosemary lived for 10 years in Southport, she loved being close to her sister, her nephew, and all of the extended family in Wilimington, NC. She loved the southern lifestyle and was active in the Senior Center activities in Southport. She is also survived by her four children: Catherine Williams (Tonjes) and son- in-law Timothy Williams Christopher Tonjes, John Tonjes, Tiffany Lewis (Tonjes) and son- in- law Rodney Lewis. She has five grandchildren: Ashley Salmon (Lewis), Nicholas Williams, and Claire Williams, John Tonjes Jr., Quinn Tonjes, as well as two great-grandchildren, Gloriana Salmon and Dean Salmon. The family would like to thank the special care and support provided to Rosemary and family, by the Eddy Heritage House and Community Hospice. Funeral services will be held online via Facebook Live in accordance with CDC guidelines at Crossroadz Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020. https://www.facebook.com/crossroadzchristianchurch/ Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 21, 2020.