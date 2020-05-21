Rosemary Tonjes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Tonjes, 81, formerly of Burnt Hills NY, passed away peacefully on 5/19/2020 while residing at the Eddy Heritage House in Troy. Rosemary was born in Brooklyn NY to Agnes and Robert Furey on 7/1/39. Rosemary graduated from High School and went on to attend Nursing School at St. Vincent's Hospital, graduating in 1959. While attending nursing school, she met her ex husband (Arthur Tonjes). They married in September of 1959. She went on to work as a nurse in a variety of local hospitals and health care settings, eventually choosing to work in addiction and recovery treatment centers , including Conifer Park and Altamont House. Rosemary loved nursing and her identity as a nurse never left her, even as her memory and vision began to decrease. She was eager to share her nursing background to all who knew and cared for her while a resident at the Eddy Heritage House. Rosemary was a gifted and prolific quilter. She loved shopping for beautiful and unusual fabrics on her many trips to Vermont. She shared her knowledge of quilting with others through private lessons and through her participation at the Immaculate Conception Church in Glenville. She generously gifted her family and friends with beautiful quilts and quilted wall art. Rosemary was predeceased by her parents, Agnes and Robert Furey, as well has her older brothers Robert and James Furey. She is survived by her loving sister Marianne Furey (Southport, NC), Rosemary lived for 10 years in Southport, she loved being close to her sister, her nephew, and all of the extended family in Wilimington, NC. She loved the southern lifestyle and was active in the Senior Center activities in Southport. She is also survived by her four children: Catherine Williams (Tonjes) and son- in-law Timothy Williams Christopher Tonjes, John Tonjes, Tiffany Lewis (Tonjes) and son- in- law Rodney Lewis. She has five grandchildren: Ashley Salmon (Lewis), Nicholas Williams, and Claire Williams, John Tonjes Jr., Quinn Tonjes, as well as two great-grandchildren, Gloriana Salmon and Dean Salmon. The family would like to thank the special care and support provided to Rosemary and family, by the Eddy Heritage House and Community Hospice. Funeral services will be held online via Facebook Live in accordance with CDC guidelines at Crossroadz Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020. https://www.facebook.com/crossroadzchristianchurch/ Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
www.facebook.com/crossroadzchristianchurch
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 20, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Aunt Rosemarys passing. I will always remember the times we shared with her at Mariannes house on the 4th of July and other holidays while she lived here in NC. I am glad she is at peace❤
Terry McCullough
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved