Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosie Steward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosie L. Steward


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosie L. Steward Obituary
The Lovely Rosie L. Steward, born February 24, 1948, went home to Glory on Wed., April 24, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Cassandra R. Steward; son, Michael S. Steward; grandchildren, Maleke Robinson & Kierra J. Robinson; great-grandson, Jasaii K. Morgan; sister, Joanne Davis; brother, Joe Davis; as well as her nieces & nephews. Our Family greatly thanks her entire care team for services and compassion. Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. A service to remember her life will begin at 2 p.m. Rest easy Queen. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.newcomeralbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Download Now