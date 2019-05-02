|
The Lovely Rosie L. Steward, born February 24, 1948, went home to Glory on Wed., April 24, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Cassandra R. Steward; son, Michael S. Steward; grandchildren, Maleke Robinson & Kierra J. Robinson; great-grandson, Jasaii K. Morgan; sister, Joanne Davis; brother, Joe Davis; as well as her nieces & nephews. Our Family greatly thanks her entire care team for services and compassion. Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. A service to remember her life will begin at 2 p.m. Rest easy Queen. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.newcomeralbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 2, 2019