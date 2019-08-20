|
Roslyn Moser, a longtime resident of Berne, died Friday, August 16, 2019, at Ellis Hospital after being stricken at home. Mrs. Moser was born in Schenectady, NY on September 28, 1935 to the late Mark and Florence Manderville. At the age of 4 her biological mother died and she was raised by her step-mother, Altha Manderville. Growing up in Schenectady, Mrs. Moser graduated from Draper High School in 1952 and went on to Russell Sage College where she received a degree in nursing. Mrs. Moser worked many years at Ellis Hospital as a Registered Nurse then after moving to Berne in 1969 with her husband and family she became the elementary school nurse for Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School, a position she enjoyed for over 20 years. Roslyn married her high school sweetheart, Donald Moser, on October 29, 1955 and they shared 59 years of marriage together before Don's passing in 2015. Known as Rosie to her family and Roz to her friends, she loved socializing and was very involved in the community. Roz was involved with the Hilltown seniors where she developed many friendships and enjoyed many trips and events. She also volunteered at the Knox Reformed Church Bible School and many other organizations. One of her proudest accomplishments was helping to launch the "1,000 Book Child" project over 20 years ago which provides books to young students and is still going strong to this day. Her volunteering efforts led her to receiving the Albany County Executive's Citizen of the Month award in 2017 which read: "In grateful appreciation and recognition of your outstanding service to the community. Your service and dedication are greatly appreciated by the citizens of Albany County who benefit from your tireless efforts" Roslyn also had a love of Vermont, especially the Lake Champlain area, as in 1929 her father acquired a camp on the lake in the small town of Orwell where the family spent many summers. After her father's passing, she and Don continued to summer at the camp with their family. Through this Roslyn developed many friendships in Vermont which she maintained and cherished her entire life. Roslyn is survived by her children, Eileen Gipp and her husband, Michael, Donna Gaige and her husband David, and Kurt Moser and his wife, Tina; her grandchildren, Jennifer Gipp and her fiancé, Patrick, Jessica Gaige, Gregory Gaige, and Allison Sanganetti and her husband, Vincent, Ryan Moser and Morgan Moser; and her great grandchildren, Gianna, Lilah and Ashton Batchelder and Brooklynn and Nicholas Sanganetti and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her four sisters, Etheline Phillips, Carolyn Everhardt, Marilyn Mead, Gwendolyn Morrison and her brother, Mark Manderville. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Helderberg Volunteer Ambulance Squad, Inc. 978 Cole Hill Road, East Berne, NY 12059 in Roslyn's memory. A celebration of Roslyn's life with family and friends will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.fredendallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019